MDL Docket Sought for Atrium ProLite, ProLoop Hernia Mesh Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against Atrium Medical Corp. relating to its ProLite and ProLoop hernia mesh products have asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the growing number of claims, arguing that the claims belong in the Central District of California.

In a Dec. 10 petition filed with the JPML, the plaintiffs argued that the mesh is promoted as being safe and effective, but the “medical literature contradicts this unsupported belief.”

The underlying plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against Atrium Medical Corp., contending that the company’s ProLite and/or ProLoop hernia …