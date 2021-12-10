N.Y. Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Dismissal of DePuy Hip Action
December 10, 2021
NEW YORK – A New York federal judge has refused to reconsider his award of summary judgment to DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. in a hip implant case, finding the plaintiffs did not “identify a change in the controlling law or the availability of new evidence that would call the Court’s holding into question.”
On Dec. 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York let stand his ruling that plaintiffs failed to present evidence that their injuries were proximately caused by DePuy’s allegedly inadequate warnings regarding the device’s metal-on-metal impingement risks.
Jodi Rouviere …
