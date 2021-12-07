DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

IVC Filter Component Maker Must Face Claims in Ill., Appellate Court Says


December 7, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


CHICAGO — An Illinois appellate court has affirmed there is personal jurisdiction over Confluent Medical Technologies Inc. in an IVC filter action because while it did not itself manufacture or sell the device’s components in the state, its parent company sold the parts in Illinois.

In a Dec. 3 opinion, the Illinois Appellate Court, 1st District, concluded that “a defendant that manufactures a custom component of a medical device that is alleged to have caused injury to an Illinois resident has sufficient minimum contacts with this state to subject itself to the jurisdiction of our courts.”

Confluent “knew the medical …

FIRM NAMES
  • Johnson & Bell Ltd.
  • Law Office of David R. Nordwall LLC

