MDL Judge Refuses to Remand Sorin Heater-Cooler Case to Texas State Court
November 30, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to send a Sorin heater-cooler case to Texas state court, ruling that plaintiffs’ conduct in violating the parties’ tolling agreement and their failure to account for such conduct precludes remand.
In a Nov. 22 order, Judge Christopher Conner of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said that given plaintiffs’ failure to respond to the accusations of bad faith, “the only conclusion to be reached on this record is that plaintiffs engaged in Janus-faced gamesmanship.”
Thomas Sterling and his wife allege LivaNova’s Sorin Stockert Heater-Cooler System 3T device was …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick