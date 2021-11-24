Ranitidine Drug Case Remanded to Ill. State Court for Lack of Diversity
November 24, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has remanded a lawsuit against manufacturers and retailers of ranitidine drugs, ruling that the citizenship of non-diverse defendant Walgreens cannot be disregarded because it is too early in the litigation to determine whether the claims against it are preempted.
In a Nov. 16 order, Chief Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois further found the common defense rule supports remand.
From November 2017 to October 2019, Debra Garretson ranitidine tablets to treat heartburn and acid indigestion. She alleges the drugs contained a human carcinogen …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference
December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel