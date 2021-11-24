DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

N.Y. Lawsuit Targeting Janssen’s Antipsychotic Drug Invega Tossed


November 24, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Janssen Pharmaceuticals of failing to adequately warn of the risks posed by its antipsychotic drug Invega, finding the plaintiff failed to specify how the drug maker’s warnings were inadequate.

In a Nov. 22 order, Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York further noted that the plaintiff’s alleged side effects were listed on the drug’s warning label.

Pro se plaintiff Maria Gioia alleged she was treated with Invega, which caused her to flunk her medical board examinations, rendering her ineligible …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference

December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS