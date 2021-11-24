CPAP MDL Judge Appoints Interim Lead Counsel to Negotiate Proposed Preservation Order

PITTSBURGH –– The federal court overseeing the Philips CPAP, Bi-Level PAP, and mechanical ventilator products multidistrict litigation has appointed plaintiffs’ interim lead counsel for the “sole purpose of negotiating an interim proposed preservation order with respect to Respironics’ remediation of the DreamStation 1 Devices.”

In the Nov. 19 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania asked the following plaintiff attorneys to head the efforts: Ellen Relkin of Weitz & Luxenberg, P.C., Kelly K. Iverson of Lynch Carpenter, LLP, Kimberly Barone Baden of Motley Rice LLC, Dena C. Sharp of Girard Sharp LLP, David S. Stellings of …