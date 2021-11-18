MDL Judge Denies Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss Paragard Master Complaint

ATLANTA — The Georgia federal judge overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for Paragard T380A intrauterine birth control device cases has denied defendants’ motion to dismiss the second amended master complaint, rejecting defendants’ argument that it constituted a shotgun pleading.

On Nov. 16, Judge Leigh Martin May of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia further found plaintiffs have adequately stated their claims and that it cannot be determined at this point whether the design defect and warning claims are preempted by federal law.

The Paragard IUD was created by Duramed Pharmaceuticals in 1982 and owned by …