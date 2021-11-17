CPAP MDL Court Sets First Initial Status Conference for Dec. 15 in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH –– The federal court overseeing the national multidistrict litigation docket for claims relating to the recall of Philips CPAP, Bi-Level PAP and mechanical ventilator products has scheduled the first status hearing for Dec. 15 in Pittsburgh.

In Pretrial Order No. 1 issued on Nov. 10, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania asked the parties to preserve evidence that may be relevant to this action, which prompted the defendant to file an emergency motion regarding a conflict between that request and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration recall. For more on the emergency motion, see the related …