High Court Refuses to Review Preemption Ruling in Mentor Breast Implant Case
November 16, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to review a federal appellate court’s ruling that claims targeting Mentor Worldwide LLC’s MemoryGel silicone breast implants are preempted because the plaintiffs failed to specify what federal regulation the company violated in manufacturing the implants.
The high court denied plaintiffs’ petition for certiorari on Nov. 15.
Several women sued Mentor Worldwide LLC, NuSil LLC and NuSil Technology LLC in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging they were injured after their Mentor MemoryGel Silicone Breast Implants ruptured. They asserted claims of negligence/negligence per se, failure to warn, and manufacturing defect.…
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick