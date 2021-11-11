Multi-Plaintiff Lawsuit Targeting Generic Heart Drug Dismissed on Preemption Grounds

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has ruled that failure-to-warn claims targeting a generic version of the heart medication Cordarone are preempted because federal law prevented the drug’s manufacturers from unilaterally changing the warnings in the label and Medication Guide.

In a Nov. 9 order, Judge Madeline Cox Arleo of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey dismissed the action without prejudice and allowed the 277 plaintiffs to file an amended pleading within 30 days.

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc. received Food and Drug Administration approval in 1985 for Cordarone (amiodarone) for the treatment of life-threatening heartbeat …