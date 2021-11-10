Ky. Judge Denies Ethicon’s Motion to Compel Compensation Info from Expert Rosenzweig

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky federal magistrate judge has denied Ethicon Inc.’s motion to compel compensation information from expert witness Dr. Bruce Rosenzweig in a pelvic mesh case, ruling that because he lives in Chicago, the device maker must go through the Eastern District of Illinois.

On Nov. 9, Magistrate Judge Matthew Stinnett of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky explained that Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 45(c) makes clear that the “district where compliance is required” is any district within 100 miles of where that person resides, is employed, or regularly does business.

