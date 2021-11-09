DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

High Court Declines to Review Mentor Breast Implant Preemption Rulings


November 9, 2021



WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a federal appellate court’s ruling that claims targeting Mentor Worldwide LLC’s MemoryGel silicone breast implants are expressly and impliedly preempted by federal law.

In an unsigned order issued Nov. 8, the high court denied a petition for certiorari filed by plaintiffs Amber Brooks and Jamie Gale, who allege the implants leaked silicone into their bodies, causing a myriad of health problems.

Brooks and Gale sued Mentor Worldwide LLC in the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, alleging they were forced to undergo removal of the breast implants …

FIRM NAMES
  • Dogali Law Group
  • Dustin Rawlin

