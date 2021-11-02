Lawsuit Targeting Vascular Access Device Dismissed for Lack of Jurisdiction
November 2, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit targeting the Vortex CT Port vascular access device for lack of jurisdiction, ruling that the plaintiff failed to connect her injuries to defendants’ activities in the state.
In an Oct. 28 order, Judge Allyson Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found the plaintiff failed to point to evidence connecting defendants’ activities related to the device to Massachusetts; therefore, personal and specific jurisdiction is lacking.
The SmartPort, sold by AngioDynamics Inc., is designed to deliver medication, intravenous fluids, parenteral nutrition solutions, and blood products …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick