DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Lawsuit Targeting Vascular Access Device Dismissed for Lack of Jurisdiction


November 2, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit targeting the Vortex CT Port vascular access device for lack of jurisdiction, ruling that the plaintiff failed to connect her injuries to defendants’ activities in the state.

In an Oct. 28 order, Judge Allyson Burroughs of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found the plaintiff failed to point to evidence connecting defendants’ activities related to the device to Massachusetts; therefore, personal and specific jurisdiction is lacking.

The SmartPort, sold by AngioDynamics Inc., is designed to deliver medication, intravenous fluids, parenteral nutrition solutions, and blood products …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS