Negligence Claim Tossed in Smith & Nephew Birmingham Hip Action
November 2, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BALTIMORE — A Maryland federal judge has awarded Smith & Nephew Inc. summary judgment on a negligence per se claim in a case targeting its Birmingham Hip Resurfacing device, ruling that the statute upon which the claim was based was not intended to protect a specific group of people.
In an Oct. 27 order, Judge Catherine C. Blake of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland explained that Section 21-256(6) of the Maryland Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act protects the public at large and cannot serve as the basis for a negligence per se claim.
Phyliss Mosca was …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None