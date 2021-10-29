Tenn. Federal Bard IVC Filter Case Settles After 1 Day of Trial

NASHVILLE — A federal action in which a Tennessee man alleged C.R. Bard’s G2 IVC filter migrated to his heart, causing him to develop blood clots and other injuries, has settled after one day of trial.

Judge Aleta A. Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee dismissed the action on Oct. 20.

Justin Wayne Heath, then 34, underwent laparoscopic gastric banding surgery on Feb. 21, 2008. A week later, he suffered deep vein thrombosis in his left leg and bilateral pulmonary embolism and was implanted with a Bard G2 IVC filter.

Heath’s surgeon testified …