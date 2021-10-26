N.J. High Court to Review Ruling Overturning Pelvic Mesh Verdicts Totaling $83 Million

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to review a ruling overturning two verdicts totaling $83 million in pelvic mesh cases filed against Ethicon Inc. and C.R. Bard on the basis that FDA 510(k) clearance evidence was wrongfully excluded from both the liability and punitive damages portions of the trials.

Plaintiffs Elizabeth Hrymoc and Mary McGinnis and their husbands are challenging the March 2 opinion in which the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division ruled that the evidence has “sufficient probative value” to justify informing the jurors that the devices were reviewed by the FDA under …