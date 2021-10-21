DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Ill. Federal Jury Finds for Atrium at Conclusion of Hernia Mesh Trial


October 21, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Judgment


CHICAGO — An Illinois federal jury has rendered a verdict in favor of Atrium Medical Corp. on claims for manufacturing defect and failure to warn in the first case involving the company’s hernia mesh device to go to trial.

The jury, sitting in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, reached the verdict on Oct. 19. Judge Mary M. Rowland presided over the six-day trial.

Plaintiff Randy Africano underwent right-side inguinal hernia repair on Dec. 10, 2013, during which Atrium’s ProLite polypropylene hernia repair mesh was used. Africano’s surgeon, Dr. Timothy Phillips, testified that he did not …

