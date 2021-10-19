Bard Prevails in Wis. Federal IVC Filter Case After Plaintiff’s Expert Excluded
October 19, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has awarded C.R. Bard Inc. summary judgment in an IVC filter action after excluding the plaintiff’s witness for failure to disclose the studies he relied upon in reaching his causation opinions.
In a Sept. 29 order, Judge William C. Griesbach of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin further ruled that even if the expert’s opinions had been admissible, he failed to support his opinions that the IVC filter’s design caused the plaintiff to develop blood clots.
The Meridian IVC filter is conical in shape and consists of a main …
FIRM NAMES
- Dalimonte Rueb Stoller LLP
- Mallery & Zimmerman
- Martin Baughman PLLC
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: MDL Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
October 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series