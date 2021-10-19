DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Calif. Class Action Targeting Infants’ Acetaminophen Product Dismissed


October 19, 2021


LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed a class action accusing a supermarket chain of misrepresenting that its infant’s acetaminophen product is specially formulated for infants, ruling that the drug’s labeling does not state that it is pharmacologically different than the company’s children’s acetaminophen.

In a Sept. 20 order, Judge Josephine L. Staton of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California concluded that the product’s label did not mislead consumers into paying more for the product.

Reynolds Hartwich bought Kroger’s acetaminophen product for each of her two infant daughters when they developed colds. She alleged …


