Plaintiffs with Claims Pending Against SoClean Inc. for Using Ozone to Clean CPAP Machines Seek MDL Docket


October 15, 2021


WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Plaintiffs with claims pending against SoClean, Inc. have filed a petition seeking the creation of a multidistrict litigation docket, citing the rising number of claims against the company which accuse it of falsely advertising that its mechanical cleaning device uses no harsh chemicals to clean CPAP machines.

In an Oct. 13 petition filed in the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs argued that there have been nearly a dozen reports involving patients suffering from respiratory complications after trying either ozone (O3) disinfecting or ultraviolet (UV) light disinfecting methods.

According to the plaintiffs, the U.S. Federal …


