American Medical Systems Can’t Shake Kan. Federal Pelvic Mesh Case


October 18, 2021


TOPEKA, Kan. — A Kansas federal judge has denied American Medical Systems Inc. summary judgment in a pelvic mesh action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff was aware of the alleged cause of her injuries earlier than two years before she filed suit.

In an Oct. 15 order, Judge John W. Broomes of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas further ruled that AMS is not entitled to a presumption under state law that its warnings were adequate.

Clementina Roeder was implanted with the MiniArc Precise and the Elevate Anterior Apical System with …

