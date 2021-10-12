C.R. Bard Hernia Mesh Plaintiff Seeks New Trial Following Defense Verdict

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The plaintiff in the first bellwether C.R. Bard hernia mesh case has moved for a new trial, arguing the jury was prejudiced by defendants’ repeated violation of the court’s motion in limine orders and the introduction of “irrelevant, prejudicial, and undisclosed opinion testimony from fact witnesses.”

In an Oct. 7 motion before Judge Edmund Sargus Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, the plaintiff says defendants, among other violations, blatantly disregarded the court’s order barring evidence of adhesions occurring in non-hernia surgeries.

Plaintiff Steven Johns underwent repair of a ventral hernia in …