N.Y. Federal Judge Tosses Class Action Targeting Belviq Weight Loss Drug


October 12, 2021


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed a class action against the makers of weight loss drugs Belviq and Belviq XR, finding the plaintiff failed to allege defendants’ conduct would be likely to deceive or mislead a reasonable consumer.

In a Sept. 29 order, Judge Philip M. Halpern of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York further ruled that the plaintiff did not allege defendants engaged in “consumer oriented” conduct because their alleged failure to provide adequate warnings was not directed toward consumers, but rather to doctors.

Barbara Zottola filed the lawsuit against


