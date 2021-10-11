Jury Trial Set to Begin in Atrium Medical Hernia Mesh Case
October 11, 2021
CHICAGO — A jury trial is set to begin in an Illinois federal lawsuit filed against Atrium Medical Corp. by a man who alleges he sustained injuries caused by its allegedly defective hernia mesh product.
Trial is scheduled for Oct. 12 before Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on claims for manufacturing defect and failure to warn.
Randy Africano underwent right-side inguinal hernia repair on Dec. 10, 2013, during which Atrium’s ProLite polypropylene hernia repair mesh was used. Africano’s surgeon, Dr. Timothy Phillips, testified that he did not read the product’s …
FIRM NAMES
- Dechert LLP
- Motley Rice
- Shook Hardy & Bacon
- Tetzlaff Law Offices
