Zantac MDL Judge Refuses to Dismiss Medical Monitoring Classes


October 8, 2021


WEST PALM BEACH — The judge overseeing the federal docket for Zantac injury cases has refused to dismiss medical monitoring classes of plaintiffs, ruling they have adequately alleged a “significantly increased risk” at this stage in the litigation.

In an Oct. 6 order, Judge Robin L. Rosenberg of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida rejected defendants’ contention that plaintiffs need to allege a threshold level of NDMA exposure that creates a significantly increased risk of cancer.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred all Zantac personal injury lawsuits to the Southern District of Florida for coordinated …


