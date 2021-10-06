Trial Set to Begin in Tenn. Federal C.R. Bard IVC Filter Action
October 6, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NASHVILLE — Trial is set to begin in a federal action in which a Tennessee man alleges C.R. Bard’s G2 IVC filter migrated to his heart, causing him to develop blood clots and other injuries.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 15 before Judge Aleta A. Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The jury will consider the plaintiff's claims for strict liability and negligent defective design and failure to warn.
Justin Wayne Heath, then 34, underwent laparoscopic gastric banding surgery on Feb. 21, 2008. A week later, he suffered deep vein thrombosis in …
