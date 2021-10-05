Fla. Federal Judge Allows Pelvic Mesh Action to Proceed, Says Claims May Be Timely

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s symptoms placed her on notice of a potential defect in the device’s design as early as 2008.

On Oct. 1, Judge Aileen M. Cannon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida found the plaintiff’s symptoms could have been attributed to factors other than a defective mesh implant due to the pre-surgery warnings she received from her implanting physician.

Adelheid Pirlein underwent implantation of Ethicon’s Prolift and TVT-Obturator …