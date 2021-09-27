DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Warning, Warranty Claims Dismissed in La. Federal Ventricular Assist Device Case


September 27, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed without prejudice claims for failure to warn and breach of express warranty in a case involving Abbott Laboratories Inc.’s ventricular assist device, ruling they are inadequately pled.

However, in a Sept. 24 order, Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana held that plaintiffs’ mismanufacture claim is not preempted because it alleges violations of state law that parallel federal regulations. The judge allowed the plaintiffs to replead their dismissed claims.

In 2012, William McKenzie had a severe viral infection in his heart …

FIRM NAMES
  • Christovich & Kearney
  • McGlynn Glisson & Mouton
  • Reed Smith LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced

MORE DETAILS