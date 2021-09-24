Alcon Inc. Dismissed from Ala. Federal Glaucoma Device Case for Lack of Jurisdiction
September 24, 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has dismissed an action against Alcon Inc. in connection with a glaucoma device manufactured by its subsidiary Alcon Laboratories Inc., ruling that general and specific jurisdiction are lacking because Alcon Inc. is not “at home” in Alabama.
On Sept. 22, Chief Judge L. Scott Coogler of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama further found Alcon Inc. did not inject any products in the stream of commerce in the United States.
To treat her glaucoma, Annie Parker underwent cataract surgery on Oct. 24, 2017, that also involved implanting in both …
