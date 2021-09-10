Plaintiffs’ Summary Judgment Motion Denied in Ind. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action

HAMMOND, Ind. — An Indiana federal judge has denied plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment on their failure-to-warn claim in a Coloplast pelvic mesh action, finding questions of fact exist as to the adequacy of the device’s Instructions for Use.

In a Sept. 7 order, Judge James T. Moody of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana further found questions of fact as to causation.

Jovascea Williams-Roberts was implanted with Coloplast’s Restorelle pelvic mesh device in 2017 and alleges she experienced severe and debilitating injuries as a result. She and her husband sued Coloplast, asserting, among other claims, …