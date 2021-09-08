Texas Federal Judge Addresses Plaintiffs’ Expert Admissibility in Bard IVC Filter Case

SHERMAN, Texas — A Texas federal judge has addressed C.R. Bard’s motions to exclude expert testimony in an IVC filter case, allowing opinions as to the adequacy of the device’s Instructions for Use, performance, testing, and the plaintiff’s possible future risks and complications.

In an Aug. 30 opinion, Judge Sean D. Jordan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas also allowed testimony as to the plaintiff’s alleged lost earning capacity and future medical costs.

Misty Greger underwent implantation of Bard’s Recovery IVC Filter System in November 2004 to prevent blood clots from reaching her heart and …