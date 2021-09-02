Medtronic Prevails in Ohio Federal SynchroMed II Drug Pump Action
September 2, 2021
CINCINNATI — An Ohio federal judge has dismissed an action targeting Medtronic’s SynchroMed II drug infusion pump, ruling that the claims are either time-barred or preempted by federal law because the plaintiff failed to plead violation of state law that parallel federal regulations.
In an Aug. 30 order, Judge Sarah D. Morrison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio found the plaintiff failed to allege that a defective aspect of the device proximately caused his injuries.
The SynchroMed II Programmable Implantable Infusion Pump System is a Class III medical device approved for the intrathecal infusion of …
