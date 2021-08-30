Trial Postponed in Miss. Federal Intragastric Balloon Case Over COVID-19 Concerns
DOCUMENTS
- Order
GULFPORT, Miss. — A Mississippi federal judge has postponed trial in a case in which a woman alleges Apollo Endosurgery US Inc.’s Orbera intragastric balloon caused her to develop a life-threatening lung infection, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and the need for experts to travel from out-of-state.
In the Aug. 17 order, Judge David Bramlette of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi noted Apollo did not object to plaintiff Stephanie Knoth’s request for a continuance.
The trial was set to take place on Aug. 30 before on Knoth’s claims for manufacturing defect, …
