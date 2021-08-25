Calif. Federal Jury Finds for C.R. Bard at End of IVC Filter Trial
August 25, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Verdict
SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal jury has issued a verdict in favor of C.R. Bard in a case in which a man alleged its G2X IVC Filter broke apart following implantation and could not be surgically removed.
On Aug. 24, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California jury answered “no” to the question of whether Bard negligently designed the filter. The trial, which had been briefly interrupted by a witness’s COVID-19 diagnosis, began on Aug. 4, and was presided over by Judge Jon S. Tigar.
Francis Laloli underwent implantation of the filter on Nov. 17, 2009, …
FIRM NAMES
- Dalimonte Rueb Stoller LLP
- Gears Nachawati
- Janssen Malloy LLP
- Nelson Mullins
- Reed Smith
- Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley
