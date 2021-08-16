Makers of XARELTO Ask JPML to Group Lawsuits Accusing Generic Drug Manufacturers of Patent Infringement

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Bayer and Janssen Pharmaceutical companies have filed a motion to transfer a lone case to the District of Delaware saying that “common questions of fact” exist in the actions, which accuse generic drug manufacturers of infringing on the patent for XARELTO.

Bayer Pharma AG, Bayer AG and Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed the motion on Aug. 13 with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, noting that Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., the defendant in the only non-Delaware case, does not oppose the motion.

The defendants suggested that the Panel moved to cases to Judge Richard G. Andrews’ docket …