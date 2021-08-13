Cook Medical Prevails in IVC Filter Case on Timeliness Grounds
August 13, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit targeting Cook Medical Inc.’s IVC filter, ruling that the plaintiff’s claims are time-barred under Michigan law because his injury accrued in December 2015, more than three years before he filed suit.
In an Aug. 11 order, Judge Richard L. Young of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana dismissed the action with prejudice.
Michigan resident Diondrae Boone was implanted with Cook Medical’s Gunther Tulip Vena Cava Filter on Oct. 2, 2015. Less than three months later, on Dec. 18, 2015, his doctor tried removing the filter but …
