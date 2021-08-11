DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Wright Medical Prevails in Ark. Federal Knee Replacement System Case


August 11, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas federal judge has awarded Wright Medical Technology Inc. summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its knee replacement system, ruling that the plaintiff failed to point to any design or manufacturing defects in the device.

In an Aug. 10 order, Judge Lee Rudofsky of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas further held that the learned intermediary doctrine defeats the plaintiff’s warning defect claim because the surgeon testified that he was aware of the device’s risks, which were outlined in the device’s instructions for use.

Billy Ray Kendrick was implanted with Wright’s …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation

September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation

August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS