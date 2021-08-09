Trial Set to Begin in Miss. Federal Apollo Endosurgery Gastric Balloon Case

GULFPORT, Miss. — Trial is scheduled to begin in a case in which a Mississippi woman alleges Apollo Endosurgery US Inc.’s Orbera intragastric balloon caused her to develop a life-threatening lung infection, leaving her unable to breathe without a ventilator for months.

The trial is set to take place on Aug. 30 before Judge David Bramlette of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on plaintiff Stephanie Knoth’s claims for manufacturing defect, breach of express warranty and punitive damages.

Knoth was endoscopically inserted with the Orbera on Nov. 29, 2016, for weight loss. Following the procedure, she …