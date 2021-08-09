Lack of Expert Testimony Dooms C.R. Bard IVC Filter Case, Va. Federal Judge Rules

RICHMOND, Va. — Lack of expert testimony as to causation has doomed a Virginia woman’s lawsuit targeting C.R. Bard’s Meridian IVC filter, a federal judge has ruled, explaining that such proof is required dues to the complexity of the facts.

In a July 28 order, Senior Judge Henry E. Hudson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia explained that the specific cause of the plaintiff’s alleged injuries “is certainly beyond the common knowledge and experience of an average juror.”

Kimberly Gottlieb was implanted with Bard’s Meridian IVC filter on May 24, 2012, before she underwent hiatal …