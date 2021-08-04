Trial Begins in Calif. Federal Bard IVC Filter Case

SAN FRANCISCO — Trial has begun in an action in which a California man alleges C.R. Bard’s G2X IVC Filter was negligently designed because the device broke apart following implantation and could not be surgically removed.

Opening arguments took place on Aug. 4 before Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The jury will consider plaintiff Francis Laloli’s claims for negligent design and punitive damages.

Laloli underwent implantation of the filter on Nov. 17, 2009, after being admitted to a California hospital for lower extremity deep vein thrombosis. The surgery was performed …