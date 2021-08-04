Mo. Federal Judge Refuses to Overturn $21 Million Biomet Hip Verdict

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has refused to overturn a $21 million plaintiffs’ verdict against Biomet Inc. in an M2a hip replacement action, rejecting its argument that the plaintiffs’ claim of negligent design fails because the jury found in favor of Biomet on the strict liability design claim.

In an Aug. 2 order, Judge Stephen R. Clark of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri found Biomet’s motion fails because it did not object to the jury instructions and verdict form during or immediately after closing arguments.

Mary Bayes had both her hips replaced with …