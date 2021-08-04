DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Mo. Federal Judge Refuses to Overturn $21 Million Biomet Hip Verdict


August 4, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order
  • Order


ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has refused to overturn a $21 million plaintiffs’ verdict against Biomet Inc. in an M2a hip replacement action, rejecting its argument that the plaintiffs’ claim of negligent design fails because the jury found in favor of Biomet on the strict liability design claim.

In an Aug. 2 order, Judge Stephen R. Clark of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri found Biomet’s motion fails because it did not object to the jury instructions and verdict form during or immediately after closing arguments.

Mary Bayes had both her hips replaced with …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation

August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS