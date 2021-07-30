Merck Denied Summary Judgment on Timeliness Issue in Zostavax Case
July 30, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has denied Merck & Co. Inc.’s motion for summary judgment in a Zostavax case, finding there are questions of fact as to whether the plaintiff’s claims targeting the shingles vaccine were timely under Florida law.
In a July 27 order, Judge Harvey Bartle III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said it is unclear whether the plaintiff believed or had reason to believe as early as 2007 and 2008 that her alleged injuries may have been a reaction to Zostavax.
Florida citizen Emily Sansone sued Merck, alleging Zostavax …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis