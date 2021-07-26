Wright Medical Prevails in Nevada Federal Hip Action on Jurisdictional Grounds

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit involving Wright Medical’s Conserve hip replacement device, ruling that general and specific jurisdiction is lacking because there is no connection between the plaintiff’s injuries and the forum state.

In a July 23 order, Judge Kent J. Dawson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada concluded that the relationship between Nevada and the plaintiff’s claims “is tenuous at best” because the plaintiff had the device implanted in California, suffered her injuries for five years in California, and received corrective surgery in that state, the judge noted.

In …