La. Federal Jury Finds for C.R. Bard at End of Eclipse IVC Filter Trial

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal jury has found in favor of C.R. Bard Inc. in a case targeting its Eclipse inferior vena cava filter action, finding the device’s allegedly dangerous design did not cause plaintiff Craig Couturier’s injuries.

The jury further determined that Bard did not provide inadequate warnings to Couturier’s doctor regarding the risks of migration and perforation. Judge Ivan Lemelle of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana presided over the trial, which concluded on July 22.

Couturier underwent surgery for ear infections in May 2011 and following the procedure “showed an upper gastrointestinal …