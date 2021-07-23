Fla. Federal Jury Finds for Bard at Conclusion of G2X IVC Filter Trial

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal jury has found in favor of C.R. Bard in a case in which a Florida woman alleged its G2X inferior vena cava filter perforated her aorta and caused her to develop extensive blood clots, finding the device was not defectively designed.

In the July 20 verdict, the jury answered “no” to the question of whether there was a defect in the design of the IVC filter that existed when it left Bard’s control. Judge Charlene Honeywell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida presided over the trial.

Denise Ocasio has …