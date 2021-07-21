N.J. Court Director Proposes Conclusion of Risperdal/Seroquel/Zyprexa MCL

TRENTON, N.J. — The acting administrative director of the New Jersey courts has proposed the conclusion of the Risperdal/Seroquel/Zyprexa multicounty litigation, explaining that except for one case, all remaining active cases have been resolved.

In a June 21 notice to the bar, Judge Glenn A. Grant said “anyone wishing to comment on or object to the application should provide such comments or objections in writing, with relevant supporting documentation, by July 23."

The New Jersey Supreme Court designated all New Jersey state court litigation involving the drugs to Middlesex County Superior Court in September 2006 and they are presently assigned …