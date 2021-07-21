N.J. Court Director Proposes Conclusion of Risperdal/Seroquel/Zyprexa MCL
July 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Notice to the Bar
TRENTON, N.J. — The acting administrative director of the New Jersey courts has proposed the conclusion of the Risperdal/Seroquel/Zyprexa multicounty litigation, explaining that except for one case, all remaining active cases have been resolved.
In a June 21 notice to the bar, Judge Glenn A. Grant said “anyone wishing to comment on or object to the application should provide such comments or objections in writing, with relevant supporting documentation, by July 23."
The New Jersey Supreme Court designated all New Jersey state court litigation involving the drugs to Middlesex County Superior Court in September 2006 and they are presently assigned …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series