Mass. Federal Judge Dismisses SmartPort CT Lawsuit for Lack of Jurisdiction

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit involving a vascular access device, finding there is no jurisdiction over defendants AngioDynamics Inc. and Navilyst Medical Inc. because the plaintiff’s alleged injuries cannot be tied to any of their activities in the commonwealth.

In a July 16 order, Judge Denise Casper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found defendants’ principal place of business is in New York, and that the plaintiff failed to support her allegation that “but for” defendants’ activities in Massachusetts, her injury would not have occurred.

In September 2016, Debra Kingston underwent …