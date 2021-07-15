Medtronic Loses Bid to Dismiss SynchroMed II Infusion Pump Case in Ill.
July 15, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has denied Medtronic’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit targeting its SynchroMed II drug infusion pump, ruling that the plaintiff has sufficiently alleged the device’s manufacture deviated from federal regulations.
In a July 7 order, Judge Stephen P. McGlynn of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois concluded the plaintiff pled a violation of state law requirements that parallel those imposed by federal law.
Gina Lloyd has pain related to cervical post-laminectomy syndrome and peripheral neuropathy. In January 2015, she underwent implantation of Medtronic’s SynchroMed II drug infusion device, which was …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis