Trial Begins on Warning Claims in La. Federal Bard IVC Filter Action

NEW ORLEANS — Trial has begun in a C.R. Bard inferior vena cava filter action, in which the plaintiff accuses the company of failing to warn his doctor of the device’s “significantly higher rates of fracture, migration, and perforation, than other filters.”

Opening arguments took place on July 12 before Judge Ivan Lemelle of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Couturier underwent surgery for ear infections in May 2011 and following the procedure “showed an upper gastrointestinal bleed from a Mallory-Weiss tear. He was implanted with a Bard Eclipse IVC filter after a scan of his …